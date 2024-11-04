Newswise — Washington, DC—The American Sociological Association (ASA) announced on Friday, November 1, 2024, the appointment of Heather Washington as its executive director. The ASA Council voted unanimously in favor of her appointment following a unanimous recommendation by the ASA Finance Committee in August. Since May 2024, Washington has served as ASA's interim executive director.

The appointment is historic for ASA; Washington is the first person of color, and the first Minority Fellowship Program (MFP) alum named ASA executive director.

“Heather is the whole package—someone who truly understands sociology and ASA from top to bottom, inside and out,” said ASA President Adia M. Harvey Wingfield. “She is an inspiring and dynamic leader, and we could not be more excited to witness how the association progresses under her leadership.”

Washington has been an integral member of ASA since 2021, contributing to the association’s growth and success. She initially joined ASA as the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), where she led the MFP and spearheaded efforts to advance the association’s DEI goals. Most recently, she held the position of deputy director, where she continued her DEI leadership while also serving as the principal investigator on two major grants: the ASA Doctoral Dissertation Research Improvement Grant, funded by the National Science Foundation, and a project on recognizing and rewarding community-engaged scholarship in tenure and promotion, funded by the William T. Grant Foundation.

Washington holds a PhD and MA in sociology from The Ohio State University. Before joining ASA, she was an associate professor of sociology with tenure and an accomplished researcher and educator. Washington is a Fellow of the ASA MFP (Cohort 38) and a recipient of the American Society of Criminology Minority Fellowship. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program and was recognized as an Emerging Scholar by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education in 2018 for her contributions to academia and her efforts to create a more equitable society.

As executive director, Washington will oversee the ASA’s operations, lead its staff, and collaborate closely with the ASA Council to fulfill its mission—supporting sociologists in their work, advancing sociology as a science and profession, and promoting sociology’s contributions to society.

“It is an honor to serve an organization that has greatly influenced my career as a sociologist,” Washington said. “The historic significance of this appointment is not lost on me. I stand on the shoulders of previous MFP Fellows and the visionaries who conceived of the program 50 years ago. As executive director, I aim to amplify diverse voices across our membership and work collaboratively with ASA leaders and members to advance ASA's mission.”

The ASA extends its enthusiastic congratulations to Heather Washington and looks forward to a bright and prosperous future under her leadership.