Newswise — Washington, DC —The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2021 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers.

Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on August 8 as part of the ASA Virtual Annual Meeting. A formal address by ASA President Aldon Morris will follow the ceremony.

The officers of the association extend heartfelt congratulations to the following honorees:

Cox-Johnson-Frazier Award

Rogelio Sáenz, The University of Texas at San Antonio

The Cox-Johnson-Frazier Award is given to an individual or individuals for their work in the intellectual traditions of Oliver Cox, Charles S. Johnson, and E. Franklin Frazier, three African American scholars.

Dissertation Award

Gözde Güran, Harvard University, for the dissertation titled “Brokers of Order: How Money Moves in Wartime Syria,” completed at Princeton University.

Elizabeth McKenna, SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, for the dissertation titled “The Revolution Will be Organized: Power and Protest in Brazil’s New Republic (1988-2018)” completed at University of California-Berkeley

Distinguished Career Award for the Practice of Sociology

Chloe Bird, RAND Corporation

Herman Blake, Medical University of South Carolina

This award may recognize work that has facilitated or served as a model for the work of others; work that has significantly advanced the utility of one or more specialty areas in sociology and, by so doing, has elevated the professional status or public image of the field as a whole; or work that has been honored or widely recognized outside the discipline for its significant impacts.

Distinguished Contributions to Teaching Award

Susan Ferguson, Grinnell College

This award is given to honor outstanding contributions to the undergraduate and/or graduate teaching and learning of sociology that improve the quality of teaching.

Distinguished Scholarly Book Award

Celeste Watkins-Hayes, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, for Remaking a Life: How Women Living with HIV/AIDS Confront Inequality

This award is given to the single best book published in the three preceding calendar years.

Jessie Bernard Award

Jyoti Puri, Simmons University

The Jessie Bernard Award is given in recognition of scholarly work that has enlarged the horizons of sociology to encompass fully the role of women in society and honors those who have demonstrated significant cumulative work throughout a professional career.

Public Understanding of Sociology Award

Bernice A. Pescosolido, Indiana University-Bloomington

Rashawn Ray, University of Maryland-College Park

The Public Understanding of Sociology Award is given to honor those who have made exemplary contributions to advance the public understanding of sociology, sociological research, and scholarship among the general public.

W.E.B. Du Bois Career of Distinguished Scholarship Award

Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, Duke University

The W.E.B. DuBois Career of Distinguished Scholarship Award honors scholars who have shown outstanding commitment to the profession of sociology and whose cumulative work has contributed in important ways to the advancement of the discipline.

For more information on the ASA awards, visit www.asanet.org/awards.

About the American Sociological Association and the American Sociological Review

The American Sociological Association, founded in 1905, is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to serving sociologists in their work, advancing sociology as a science and profession, and promoting the contributions to and use of sociology by society. The American Sociological Review is ASA's flagship journal.