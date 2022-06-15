June 15, 2022

Washington, DC—The American Sociological Association (ASA) proudly announces the 2022 award recipients, the highest honors the association confers.

Awardees, selected by committees directly appointed by the ASA Council, will be honored on Sunday, August 7, 2022, as part of the 2022 ASA Annual Meeting. A formal address by ASA President Cecilia Menjívar will follow the ceremony.

The officers of the association extend heartfelt congratulations to the following honorees:

Cox-Johnson-Frazier Award

Amanda Lewis, University of Illinois-Chicago

Adia Harvey Wingfield, Washington University-St. Louis

The Cox-Johnson-Frazier Award is given to an individual or individuals for their work in the intellectual traditions of Oliver Cox, Charles S. Johnson, and E. Franklin Frazier, three African American scholars.

Dissertation Award

Ricarda Hammer, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, for the dissertation titled “Citizenship and Colonial Difference: The Racial Politics of Rights and Rule Across the Black Atlantic,” completed at Brown University.

Lacee A. Satcher, Boston College, for the dissertation titled “(Un) Just Deserts: Examining the Consequences of Economic, Social, and Environmental Disinvestment in the Urban South,” completed at Vanderbilt University.

Distinguished Career Award for the Practice of Sociology

Nicol Turner-Lee, Brookings Institution

This award may recognize work that has facilitated or served as a model for the work of others; work that has significantly advanced the utility of one or more specialty areas in sociology and, by so doing, has elevated the professional status or public image of the field as a whole; or work that has been honored or widely recognized outside the discipline for its significant impacts.

Distinguished Contributions to Teaching Award

Melinda Messineo, Ball State University

Karen Sternheimer, University of Southern California

This award is given to honor outstanding contributions to the undergraduate and/or graduate teaching and learning of sociology that improve the quality of teaching.

Distinguished Scholarly Book Award

Armando Lara-Millán, University of California-Berkeley, for Redistributing the Poor: Jails, Hospitals, and the Crisis of Law and Fiscal Austerity

Honorable Mentions:

Jeff Hass, University of Richmond, for Wartime Suffering and Survival

Poulami Roychowdhury, McGill University, for Capable Women, Incapable States: Negotiating Violence and Rights in India This award is given to the single best book published in the three preceding calendar years.

Jessie Bernard Award

Marlese Durr, Wright State University

The Jessie Bernard Award is given in recognition of scholarly work that has enlarged the horizons of sociology to encompass fully the role of women in society and honors those who have demonstrated significant cumulative work throughout a professional career.

Public Understanding of Sociology Award

Julie Dowling, University of Illinois-Chicago

The Public Understanding of Sociology Award is given to honor those who have made exemplary contributions to advance the public understanding of sociology, sociological research, and scholarship among the general public.

W.E.B. Du Bois Career of Distinguished Scholarship Award

Mary Romero, Arizona State University

The W.E.B. Du Bois Career of Distinguished Scholarship Award honors scholars who have shown outstanding commitment to the profession of sociology and whose cumulative work has contributed in important ways to the advancement of the discipline.

For more information on the ASA awards, visit www.asanet.org/awards.

________________________________________

About the American Sociological Association and the American Sociological Review

The American Sociological Association, founded in 1905, is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to serving sociologists in their work, advancing sociology as a science and profession, and promoting the contributions to and use of sociology by society. The American Sociological Review is ASA's flagship journal.