Newswise — Sept 18, 2024 – New York, NY – We are excited to announce that the American Thoracic Society has achieved GuideStar Platinum Status. As a 501c3 non-profit organization, the ATS leverages donations to further its mission to accelerate global innovation to advance respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education and advocacy.

“This achievement underscores the Society’s longstanding commitment to improve global lung health and support the researchers, clinicians and allied health professionals who contribute to the care of patients with chronic and acute lung disease,” said ATS Chief Executive Officer Karen Collishaw, MPP, CAE.

“An investment in the ATS is an investment in science and innovation that leads to improved patient care,” added Ms. Collishaw.

Donations to ATS support core activities of the Society’s more than 16,000 members, who are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care. Key areas of member focus include developing clinical practice guidelines, hosting the annual International Conference, publishing four peer-reviewed journals, advocating for improved respiratory health globally and developing an array of patient education and career development resources.

From 2004 to 2024, the ATS Research Program has invested approximately $25,000,000 to support 427 research grants led by early career investigators in the U.S. and abroad. In 2024, the Scientific Grant Review Committee selected 12 promising researchers to receive a combined total of $820,000 in grants.

Help us help the world breathe by making a donation today.

About the American Thoracic Society:

Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and advocacy. Core activities of the Society’s more than 16,000 members are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care. Key areas of member focus include developing clinical practice guidelines, hosting the annual International Conference, publishing four peer-reviewed journals, advocating for improved respiratory health globally, and developing an array of patient education and career development resources.

Please visit our website to learn more. Join the conversation and our community on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.