WHAT: American Thoracic Society (ATS) Physicians Holding Up the World

Physicians in white coats will hold up an inflatable 10-foot earth globe to

mark World Lung Day.

WHO: Michelle Ng Gong, MD, MS, ATS Board Secretary

Chief, Division of Critical Care Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center

Professor of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

WHEN: 9:30am Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

WHERE: Outside the ATS headquarters in Bowling Green Park, the oldest park in New York City.

Over 90 percent of people around the world are exposed to unhealthy air, according to the World Health Organization. In 2019, ambient air pollution was responsible for 4.2 million premature deaths. That’s roughly the number of people who visit Manhattan on a typical weekday.

ATS members treat lung disease patients most vulnerable to air pollution. Our members do research that documents how bad air pollution is for our health. Our members and advocacy partners use our clinical and scientific expertise to support policy to reduce the harms from air pollution and climate change. We speak for those who are too breathless from their lung disease to speak out.

This World Lung Day, the ATS -- along with our partners at the Forum for International Respiratory Societies -- urges all health care professionals, pharmaceutical companies, government officials, and public health advocates to join forces in finding solutions to help the world breathe.

Media Contact:

Dacia Morris, [email protected], 212-315-8620