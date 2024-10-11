NEW YORK, NY (Oct. 11, 2024) – Disruptions in manufacturing operations after Hurricanes Helene and Milton have significantly affected the supply of life-saving IV fluids, leaving some health systems in dire need. While some medical centers have stockpiles in place, others may need to ration their IV fluid supply and delay surgeries. The American Thoracic Society is providing tips to help hospitals mitigate supply chain impacts.

“This document gives guidance on how health care systems facing shortages of these fluids may conserve fluids and address the shortages,” said W. Graham Carlos, MD, lead author.

He added, “IV fluids are lifesaving for many people who present in shock due to trauma, infection, or bleeding. We need to work together as a nation to ensure that they have the IV fluids if/when they are needed.” Dr. Carlos also led the development of similar recommendations addressing IV shortages following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“This is mission critical for the pulmonary and critical care communities and the ATS is committed to helping our health care colleagues navigate this tremendously challenging course,” said ATS Board Secretary Michelle Ng Gong, MD, MS. Dr. Gong is also the chief of the Division of Critical Care Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

Drs. Gong and Carlos will join other experts in leading an Oct. 14 webinar on conservation strategies for health care professionals facing shortages.

Visit the ATS website to view the webinar or for patient resources on disaster preparedness in patients with lung disease.