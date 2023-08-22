Newswise — Each year, the American Thyroid Association® (ATA®) honors clinicians, academicians and early career researchers who have made outstanding contributions in thyroidology. These awards honor both professional achievements and contributions to ATA.

The ATA announced today the recipients of ATA’s 2023 awards. The awardees will be recognized during the ATA’s 2023 Annual Meeting & Centennial Celebration on September 27-October 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.

“This is a very special time of year for the ATA: a time when we can recognize the varied talents and outstanding contributions of our ATA members,” said Jacqueline Jonklaas, MD, PhD, Secretary of the American Thyroid Association. “The achievements and dedication of these members reminds us of what makes the ATA such a special and valuable society. These individuals are an inspiration to us all.”

This year’s honorees are:

Rosalind Brown, MD – Lewis E. Braverman Distinguished Lectureship Award The Lewis E. Braverman Distinguished Lectureship Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence and passion for mentoring fellows, students and junior faculty, has a long history of productive thyroid research, and is devoted to the ATA. Dr. Brown was Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and Director of Endocrinology Clinical Trials Research at Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Brown is recognized for her pioneering research in pediatric thyroid disease, her mentorship of generations of pediatric trainees, and over 40 years of dedicated service to the ATA.

Anne R. Cappola, MD, Sc.M – Valerie Anne Galton Distinguished Lectureship Award The Valerie Anne Galton Distinguished Lectureship Award recognizes an individual who has been instrumental in collaborative research that has significantly contributed to the advancement of our clinical knowledge of thyroid conditions. Dr. Cappola is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at the University of Pennsylvania and Director of the Penn Medical Communication Research Institute (PMCRI). Dr. Cappola is recognized for her extensive collaborative research defining thresholds for treatment of thyroid dysfunction.

M. Regina Castro, MD – Distinguished Service Award The Distinguished Service Award honors a member who has made important and continuing contributions to the American Thyroid Association. Dr. Castro is a is a Professor of Medicine, consultant in endocrinology and Director of the Endocrine Fellowship Program at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Dr. Castro is recognized for her longtime service to the ATA, serving on numerous committees, as a member of the Board of Directors, co-chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force, and as a chair of the ATA’s Women in Thyroidology. Dr. Castro is a mentor and sponsor of many ATA members and endocrine trainees from around the world.

Carole Ann Spencer, PhD – John B. Stanbury Thyroid Pathophysiology Medal The John B. Stanbury Thyroid Pathophysiology Medal recognizes outstanding research contributions, either conceptual or technical, to the understanding of thyroid physiology or the pathophysiology of thyroid disease, as evidenced by having a major impact on research or clinical practice related to thyroid diseases. Dr. Spencer is Professor of Research Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. Dr. Spencer is recognized for her extensive work on many clinical thyroid assays including the TSH, thyroglobulin, and thyroglobulin antibody assays in the clinical management of differentiated thyroid cancer. She has also served as President of the ATA.

Yaron Tomer, MD – Sidney H. Ingbar Distinguished Lectureship Award The Sidney H. Ingbar Distinguished Lectureship Award recognizes outstanding academic achievements in thyroidology, in keeping with the innovation and vision that epitomized Dr. Ingbar’s brilliant investigative career. The Ingbar award is conferred upon an established investigator who has made major contributions to thyroid-related research over many years. Dr. Tomer is Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine and Anita and Jack Saltz Chair in Diabetes Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Tomer is recognized for his groundbreaking research in thyroid autoimmunity, specifically Graves’ Disease and Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis.

Lisa A. Orloff, MD, FACS, FACE – Women in Thyroidology Woman of the Year

The Women in Thyroidology Woman of the Year Award recognizes an ATA member who is dedicated to the field and the advancement of women in thyroidology. Dr. Orloff is Director of the Endocrine Head & Neck Surgery Program and Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology — Head & Neck Surgery, Division of Head & Neck Surgery, at Stanford University School of Medicine. She is also the Director of the Stanford Thyroid Tumor Program within the Stanford Cancer Center. Dr. Orloff is recognized for her service to the ATA and the field, including serving on the ATA’s surgical affairs committee, development committee, corporate leadership council, and as an editorial board member of Clinical Thyroidology. She is internationally recognized for her work in the management of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer; holds leadership roles in the American Head and Neck Society, the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, and the American College of Surgeons; and is co-chair of the taskforce for the ATA's planned update to its thyroid nodules guidelines.

