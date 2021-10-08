Newswise — The American Thyroid Association (ATA) celebrates the recipients of the 2021 Women Advancing Thyroid Research Award. This award recognizes and honors the work of young women that are leading outstanding thyroid research. These awardees, honored for high-scoring abstracts on which they are first authors, were celebrated during the 90th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association on September 30-October 3, 2021. In addition to recognition during the Women in Thyroidology Program, they presented their research during the meeting.

Giulia Lanzolla, MD, is a Fellow in the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine at the University of Pisa. Lanzolla’s research focuses on are the pathogenesis and treatment of Graves’ Orbitopathy which led her to publication of more than 20 peer-reviewed articles in international journals. Dr. Lanzolla presented a highlighted oral abstract, “Statins for Graves’ Orbitopathy (STAGO): results of a phase II randomized clinical trial”.

Victoria Casado-Medrano, PhD, is a Postdoctoral Fellow at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Casado-Medrano’s research focuses on understanding the link between the thyroid hormone signaling and breast cancer progression. She is also studying the molecular mechanisms that fusion proteins such as ETV6-NTRK3 or RET/PTC1 contribute to the development and progression of pediatric papillary thyroid cancer. Dr. Casado-Medrano presented an oral abstract, Interplay Between Thyroid Disfunction and Breast Cancer Tumorigenesis.

“The American Thyroid Association is dedicated to supporting our members’ career development and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field. The Women Advancing Thyroid Research Award is an important demonstration of this commitment and enables the American Thyroid Association to recognize our members contribution to advancing science and medicine. Drs. Lanzolla and Casado-Medrano are emerging leaders in the field and we congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition,” said Jacqueline Jonklaas, MD, PhD, ATA’s Secretary. “We wish them continuing success in their careers”.

The American Thyroid Association thanks Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. and the Rosalind Franklin Society, sponsors of this award.

"These impressive researchers highlight the talent and innovation we are proud to support. Worldwide, from bench to bedside, they have already demonstrated their contributions to science and clinical care," observes Karla Shepard Rubinger, Executive Director of the Rosalind Franklin Society.

About the American Thyroid Association® The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is dedicated to transforming thyroid care through clinical excellence, education, scientific discovery and advocacy in a collaborative and diverse community. ATA® is an international professional medical society with over 1,800 members from 43 countries around the world. The ATA® promotes thyroid awareness and information through Clinical Thyroidology® for the Public, a resource that summarizes research for patients and families, and extensive, authoritative resources on thyroid disease and thyroid cancer in both English and Spanish. The ATA® website www.thyroid.org serves as a bonafide clinical resource for patients and the public who look for reliable thyroid-related information.

About Mary Ann Liebert Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research. A complete list of the firm’s more than 90 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on its website.

About the Rosalind Franklin Society The Rosalind Franklin Society recognizes and celebrates the contributions of outstanding women in the life sciences and affiliated disciplines, promotes broadened opportunities for women in the sciences, and through its many activities motivates new generations of women to this calling. The Society honors the achievements of Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), a British x-ray crystallographer whose extraordinary work, though largely overlooked and under-appreciated at the time, was crucial to the discovery of DNA’s structure by James Watson and Francis Crick.