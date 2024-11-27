Newswise — Each year, the American Thyroid Association® (ATA®) honors clinicians, academicians and early career researchers who have made outstanding contributions in thyroidology. The prestigious Van Meter Lectureship is distinguished by its unique criteria of significant contributions to thyroid research at an early career stage.

The ATA is delighted to recognize 2024 Van Meter Award winner Carla Moran, MB BCh, BAO, PhD. She is the first award winner from Ireland and a noted international thyroid researcher. Dr. Moran presented on “Advances in Diagnosis, Phenotyping and Management of Resistance to Thyroid Hormone.”

Dr. Moran is Associate Professor and Consultant Endocrinologist at Beacon Hospital and Honorary Consultant Endocrinologist at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, both in Dublin, Ireland. She is also Associate Professor at University College Dublin School of Medicine.

The Van Meter Award Lecture, established in 1930, recognizes outstanding contributions to research on the thyroid gland or related subjects. The award is given each year to an investigator who is not older than the age of 45 in the year of the award. The Van Meter award winner is kept secret until the time of the award lecture during the ATA Annual Meeting.

###

About the American Thyroid Association® (ATA) The ATA is dedicated to transforming thyroid care through clinical excellence, education, scientific discovery and advocacy in a collaborative and diverse community. ATA® is an international professional medical society with over 1,700 members from 70 countries around the world.

The ATA® promotes thyroid awareness and information through its online Clinical Thyroidology® for the Public (distributed free of charge to over 12,000 patients and public subscribers) and extensive, authoritative explanations of thyroid disease and thyroid cancer in both English and Spanish. The ATA® website www.thyroid.org serves as a bonafide clinical resource for patients and the public who look for reliable thyroid-related information.