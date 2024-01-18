Netanyahu vs The Generals: The Battle for Israel’s Future

What: Guy Ziv, associate professor at American University’s School of International Service and associate director of the Meltzer Schwartzberg Center for Israel Studies, is the author of a timely new book, Netanyahu vs The Generals: The Battle for Israel’s Future, just released by Cambridge University Press. This book explores the Israeli national security community’s enduring opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, long considered Israel’s “Mr. Security.” Prof. Ziv is available for commentary and analysis of the Netanyahu premiership; the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza; domestic Israeli politics; and U.S.-Israel relations including the impact of the ongoing developments in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank on the 2024 U.S. elections.

Background: Prof. Guy Ziv teaches courses on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and on U.S.-Israel relations. He has a background in policy, having worked on Capitol Hill and for not-for-profit organizations that promote Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking. His latest book, Netanyahu vs The Generals: The Battle for Israel’s Future, was published by Cambridge University Press this month.

Benjamin Netanyahu has carefully cultivated a self-image as Israel's 'Mr. Security' during his decades of political activity. His reputation as a security-minded leader has resonated with large swaths of the Israeli public, enabling him to become Israel's longest-serving prime minister. Yet the Israeli security community has long questioned Netanyahu's approach to national security. The book sets out to explain the mutual distrust and intense disagreements between Netanyahu and the security community, as well as the underlying reasons behind the Israeli public's inattention to the collective judgment of hundreds of ex-generals and former spymasters.

Ziv is the author of Why Hawks Become Doves: Shimon Peres and Foreign Policy Change in Israel (2014). His op-eds have appeared in leading publications, including The Baltimore Sun, CNN.com, Haaretz, New York Daily News, NPR, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and USA Today. He appears as a frequent commentator in local, national, and international media outlets, such as BBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, Sky News, and Voice of America.

