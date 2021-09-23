Newswise — American University alumna Doreen Bogdan-Martin (AU/SIS’90) and long-time champion for global connectivity and bridging both the digital and gender divides, was honored today with American University’s inaugural Outstanding Technology Policy Changemaker Award. Ms. Bogdan-Martin is the Director of the Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). President Biden has announced his intent to nominate Ms. Bogdan-Martin to become that organization’s first female Secretary-General.

“American University is the home of changemakers–passionate leaders who see a challenge and take action to make impactful change,” said Sylvia M. Burwell, AU President. “We are honored to recognize Doreen Bogdan-Martin’s contribution not just to technology policy, but to creating a more just, equitable, and productive society. She exemplifies the purpose that drives AU changemakers from their time on campus to their work around the world.”

The award was presented on AU’s Washington, D.C. campus during an event that featured a keynote address by Chris Inglis, the nation’s first National Cyber Director, as well as a conversation on connectivity in the post-pandemic world between Ms. Bogdan-Martin and Fiona Alexander, an alumna and Distinguished Policy Strategist in Residence at the School of International Service and Distinguished Fellow at the AU Internet Governance Lab. Ms. Bogdan-Martin also reflected on her time as a student at American University and offered her advice to the next generation of changemakers.

Ms. Bogdan-Martin was elected Director of the ITU Development Bureau in 2018 and is the first woman in ITU history to hold one of the organization’s top elected management positions. She has more than 30 years of high-level experience in international and inter-governmental relations and has advised governments around the world on technology policy and regulatory issues. In 2014, she spearheaded the UN EQUALS Global Partnership for Gender Equality in the Digital Ages program.

“As an AU student, I was motivated by the tangible passion on campus to drive positive social impact, so it’s an honor to receive this award,” said Ms. Bogdan-Martin. “I look forward to continuing to be part of the AU changemaker community and working together to build inclusive tech policy.”

A celebration of inclusiveness in tech policy, the event was sponsored by AU’s Office of Research. “We are proud of the innovative, impactful, and game-changing work of the AU community and we are committed to lifting underrepresented voices in technology policy,” said Diana Burley, AU Vice Provost for Research. “Doreen’s career exemplifies this commitment, making her the perfect recipient of our first Outstanding Technology Policy Changemaker Award.”

American University influences global technology policy through its academic research, its policy engagement at all levels of government, and its community building activities. From Internet governance to cybersecurity, American University actively supports and promotes inclusive leadership in many of these areas and works to achieve a more socially equitable technology infrastructure.

Among some of AU’s initiatives advancing inclusivity in technology policy are the Center for Security, Innovation and New Technology; The Internet Governance Lab, The Kogod Cybersecurity Governance Center, The Tech, Law and Security Program at the Washington College of Law, The Initiative for STEM Education, Equity, and Ethics, The Program on Information Justice and Intellectual Property, and School of Public Affairs, Policy Studies in Cybersecurity, Institute on Disability and Public Policy. Today’s event builds on American University’s leadership role in these critical areas.

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. AU’s faculty, students, staff, and alumni are changemakers who shape the future from sustainability to social justice to the sciences. Building on our 128-year history of education and research in the public interest, we say ‘Challenge Accepted’ to addressing the world’s pressing issues. Our Change Can’t Wait comprehensive campaign creates transformative educational opportunities, advances research with impact, and builds stronger communities.

