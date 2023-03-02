What: Ballot counting is underway this week in a historic runoff election to decide who will lead the United Auto Workers union. It’s the first direct leadership election in the UAW’s 88-year history. It has already transformed the union in ways that could bring an end to decades of declining blue-collar compensation in this key sector of the economy, give workers more voice, and result in more adversarial relationship between the union and the Big Three domestic car producers just months before new contract negotiations begin. The direct elections, while making the UAW better reflect the interests of workers, will challenge companies at the same time as the Biden administration is trying to revive manufacturing and boost union influence. The results could reverberate through the nation’s fragile economy.

Prof. Stephen Silvia at American University’s School of International Service can comment on the upcoming elections and explain the stakes of the UAW's impending collision with the Big Three automakers and what it will mean to consumers, manufacturers, and the labor movement.

When: March 2, 2023 - ongoing

Who: Prof. Silvia is an expert on labor relations and the author of a forthcoming book, The UAW’s Southern Gamble, that examines the union's contentious drive to organize foreign-owned vehicle plants in the American South. He recently wrote an article, Historic UAW Election Is Bringing Profound Changes to the Autoworker Union’s Leadership – And Chances of Better Pay, More Strikes, and Higher Car Prices, that offers some of the insights into this important issue.

About American University’s School of International Service

American University’s School of International Service (SIS) is a top-10 school of international affairs located in Washington, D.C. Since the school’s founding in 1957, we have answered President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s call to prepare students of international affairs to “wage peace.” SIS produces transformational research and prepares more than 3,000 graduate and undergraduate students for global careers in government, nonprofits, and business. Our students take advantage of Washington’s wealth of resources and professional opportunities—and an active international network of more than 20,000 alumni. They graduate prepared to combine knowledge and practice and to serve the global community as emerging leaders, waging peace and building understanding in our world.