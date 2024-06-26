Newswise — American University Experts Comment on Upcoming Elections in Europe

What: American University experts are available to discuss the upcoming elections in the UK and France and their potential impact on relations with the US.

When: June 26, 2024 - ongoing

Where: On campus, in-studio, virtual

Background: American University experts who are available for interviews:

Laura Beers is a history professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at American University. As a historian of Labour politics and electoral strategy, she is closely watching the Labour campaign unfold as the party fights for the opportunity to form its first government in more than 14 years. The author of several books on British history, her latest, Orwell’s Ghosts, hits bookshelves next month. Beers explores the seminal author’s beliefs and political views and their relevance to 21st century Western society and politics. Beers is also a media commentator on British politics and culture, and a frequent author on British and comparative politics for CNN Opinion.

Michelle Egan is a professor in the School of International Service, American University, and co-Director of the Transatlantic Policy Center. She is also a fellow at the Wilson Center. Raised in the UK with a degree from the University of Warwick UK, she teaches a course on Contemporary Europe and a course on British Politics/Brexit. She writes on Brexit, British trade, economy, and European politics.

Ronald Hill is the dean’s professor of Marketing and Public Policy and distinguished professor at American University’s Kogod School of Business. He has authored more than 200 journal articles, books, chapters, and conference papers on topics that include consumer behavior, marketing ethics, human development, and public policy. Professor Hill can comment on the impact of marketing and social communications on voter behavior.

Garret Martin is the co-director of the Transatlantic Policy Center at American University. He has written widely on transatlantic relations and Europe, security, U.S. foreign policy, NATO, European politics, and European foreign policy and defense. He is a frequent media commentator, providing analysis and interviews, among others, to NPR, the BBC, CNN, Voice of America, and USA Today.

Filippo Trevisan is the associate dean for Faculty Affairs and associate professor of Public Communication at American University’s School of Communication. After working as a reporter for Italy’s largest private news agency in Rome, he completed his PhD and worked as a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. His research explores the intersection of digital technologies, advocacy, activism, and political communication. Professor Trevisan can comment on European politics (Italy, UK), information technology and politics, and grassroots advocacy and protest.

