Jane Hall is an associate professor in the School of Communication at American University in Washington, D.C., specializing in researching, writing and teaching about the intersection of media and politics. She is the author of Politics and the Media: Intersections and New Directions, published by CQ Press in fall 2021. Before joining American University, Hall was an award-winning journalist covering the news media, politics and policy for national publications, including nine years as the media correspondent for the Los Angeles Times in New York. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and winner of the Los Angeles Times Editor′s Award and the Los Angeles Press Club Award. As a journalist, Hall interviewed First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Anita McBride, executive-in-residence at American University’s School of Public Affairs, and Director of the university's First Ladies Initiative, served as an assistant to President George W. Bush and chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush. She has coordinated three presidential transitions and is actively involved in international women’s issues. Prof. McBride is a co-author of U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies, a new, and first-ever textbook authored by three founding members of the First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE) and published by Cognella Academic Publishing. McBride’s work at American University has led to a partnership with the National Archives' Presidential Libraries and the White House Historical Association for a series of conferences focusing on the role and legacies of the First Ladies of the United States.

