Newswise — American University recognized its most generous donors this evening at the President’s Circle event for their leadership giving and unwavering commitment to AU. As is tradition, the event included a presentation of AU’s highest honor, the Cyrus A. Ansary Medal. This year’s medal recipient was Ambassador Stuart A. Bernstein, a renowned DC real estate developer for his more than sixty years of leadership and philanthropy. Most recently, Bernstein has helped to physically transform the AU campus through his support of the East Campus development, which strengthened the undergraduate residential community. Bernstein continues to support initiatives across the university and the academic dreams of Kogod business students every year through endowed funds, like the Leo M. Bernstein and David I. Estrin Endowed Scholarship, he established.

“Ambassador Stuart Bernstein and his wife Wilma have given so much to this community for more than 60 years, through their philanthropy, service, and leadership,” said AU President Sylvia Burwell. “Together with the other members of our President’s Circle, they are helping to ensure that future generations of Eagles have the transformative educational opportunities they need to be the change our world needs today, while advancing research with impact, and building stronger communities locally, nationally, and globally.”

In addition to owning DC’s oldest commercial real estate management firm, Bernstein served as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark from 2001 to 2005. A decade prior, President George H. W. Bush appointed Bernstein to Commissioner of the International Cultural Trade and, in 1992, as a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Ambassador Bernstein has been a pillar of the AU community for sixty years. He served as vice chair of AU’s Board of Trustees, chaired his 50th Reunion, and even founded AU’s real estate fraternity Rho Epsilon.

“I think each of you can see that this institution that I love so much has played an integral and significant part in my life,” said Ambassador Bernstein. “In 1981, I was part of a group who came up with the idea to form the President’s Circle...now here I am today, 42 years later. I really am very honored and touched.

The Cyrus A. Ansary Medal was created to honor the service of alumnus and American University chairman emeritus, Cy Ansary. Ansary was a member of the Board of Trustees for 27 years and is the longest-serving chair.

The President’s Circle Celebration is a longstanding tradition at American University. Members of the President’s Circle are among the university’s most generous and loyal donors helping to drive innovation and change for AU and beyond. Through their engagement, philanthropy, and passion for the university, President’s Circle members inspire others to follow their example.

This celebration and prestigious award to Ambassador Bernstein comes during AU’s most ambitious fundraising campaign, Change Can’t Wait. The campaign is creating transformative educational opportunities for students, advance research with impact, and will build stronger communities locally, nationally, and globally. To date, the campaign has raised more than $440 million towards its $500 million goal. AU donors have created or expanded more than 149 scholarships, created or named four university centers and institutes, endowed 8 faculty positions, and made a new space possible for our athletes and community.