Newswise — Washington, D.C. (February 13, 2024) — American University is a top producer of Fulbright students, and was recognized today by the U.S. Department of State as having one of the highest number of students and alumni selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Thirteen students from American University were chosen for Fulbright awards for academic year 2023-2024, bringing the university’s total number of student scholars to 246 since its inception.

“I’m thrilled to congratulate our 13 new AU Fulbrighters, who join a tradition that has a long history on American University’s campus,” said AU President Sylvia Burwell. “More than 200 AU scholars have participated in the Fulbright program since the 1950s, helping us to achieve our longstanding vision to be a global campus where students and scholars from all over the world come together, share ideas, and work toward a common purpose.”

The Fulbright program was created in 1946 to provide young scholars with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research to address complex global challenges. Forty-one heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 80 MacArthur Fellows have been recipients of Fulbight Scholarships since the program’s inception.

“Fulbright’s Top Producing Institutions represent the diversity of America’s higher education community. Dedicated administrators support students and scholars at these institutions to fulfill their potential and rise to address tomorrow’s global challenges. We congratulate them, and all the Fulbrighters who are making an impact the world over,” said Lee Satterfield, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The AU alumni and students currently studying and working in nine countries as Fulbright recipients are:

English Teaching Assistantship Recipients

Alia Abdur-Rahman, Kogod School of Business, Spain

Martina Beggy, School of International Service, Jordan

Sara Gace, College of Arts and Sciences, Albania

Joelle Clautilde Ngoko Takoukam, School of International Service, Senegal

Momal Rizvi, School of International Service, Jordan

Azeezat Salaudeen, School of Public Affairs, Luxembourg

Study/Research Recipients

Alexia Gardner, School of International Service, Colombia (applied at-large)

Abrehet Gebremedhin, School of International Service, Ethiopia

Julia Mullert, School of Public Affairs, European Union

Maria Papita, School of Public Affairs, Kuwait

“This is the eighth time AU has been named a Top Producer of Fulbright U.S. Student Scholars since 2012, continuing our commitment to helping students pursue their purpose and make a positive impact in the world,” said Paula Warrick, Senior Director of the Career Center’s Office of Merit Awards. “Over the years, this award provided AU graduates with the opportunity to study topics that they are passionate about or to teach English, to forge professional connections and friendships that might not have been possible otherwise, and to explore the world. I want to congratulate our recipients for having the tenacity to apply for this highly competitive award and thank the members of our AU team who have been working very hard to support this unique educational experience.

To help support its students and faculty members to participate in the Fulbright Program, American University implemented a robust application process that starts with a series of workshops each spring. Students and alumni who are interested in pursuing a future Fulbright grant can obtain information from the AU’s Office of Merit Awards, engage in one-on-one counseling with the office’s staff, and get the latest updates on the office’s social media and online platforms.

