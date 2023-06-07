Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., June 7, 2023 – The Kogod School of Business at American University announced today it has received the Page Grand Prize, which recognizes excellence in sustainable business education. Winners of the Page Prize serve as aspirational models for other business schools looking to expand their sustainability offerings. Previous winners include Harvard University, Duke University, Cornell University, and Northwestern University.

“We are honored to receive this award, which represents the endless work of our program leaders to prepare the next generation of students with green skills they will need in the workforce,” said MS in Sustainability Management Professor David Bartlett. “Our hope as a leader in sustainability is to prepare student changemakers who will leverage these crucial skills across industries to create a more sustainable world.”

“For 10 years, Kogod's sustainability program has developed new ways to immerse our students in real-world scenarios that best reflect sustainability management practices” said David Marchick, Dean of the Kogod School of Business. “Through our commitment to experiential learning, we have introduced students to best practices in sustainable investing, to meet with leaders in sustainability, and to engage in competitions for sustainable entrepreneurship.”

Founded more than 10 years ago, the MS in Sustainability Management program at the Kogod School of Business is one of few sustainability-specific programs housed in a business school. Reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of sustainability, Kogod's sustainability curriculum integrates courses offered by non-business units at AU including the School of International Service, School of Public Affairs, College of Arts & Science, and Washington College of Law. By incorporating sustainability across all curricula, students are able to acquire skills that leverage the school’s sustainability expertise and top-ranked strengths in public policy, international relations, environmental science, and law.

Kogod is also one of the first business schools in the country to require sustainability management as a core class in its MBA program, and undergraduates at American University can specialize and minor in sustainability management. The most recent additions to the program include Kogod’s 2023 Gamechangers in Sustainability Speaker Series, as well as the recently announced Sustainability Advisory Council, comprised of two dozen prominent sustainable business leaders.

