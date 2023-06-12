WASHINGTON, D.C., June 12, 2023 – American University’s Kogod School of Business announced today the launch of the Kogod Sustainability Review, a student-led publication aimed at identifying and addressing issues in sustainability throughout the world of business, government, and higher education. The Kogod Sustainability Review, which will be published semiannually, will highlight cutting-edge research from industry leaders, identify and discuss new trends, and further advance progress in the field of sustainability.

“The launch of this publication reinforces our focus on being a leader in sustainability issues in business education, an area of growing interest for business leaders around the world,” said David Marchick, Dean of Kogod School of Business. “Students who are true changemakers will advance our mission to create a more sustainable world through business.”

The first issue of the Kogod Sustainability Review, “The Role of Higher Education in Preparing the Next Generation of Leaders,” is scheduled for release on June 12, 2023, and will focus on issues in sustainability in higher education. The issue will include articles from American University President Sylvia Burwell; Ann Harrison, Dean of the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley; Jason Bordoff, Founding Director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University; and Kogod School of Business students.

“We envision the Kogod Sustainability Review serving as an imperative touchstone for students, professionals, and leaders in every industry dedicated to advancing a more sustainable world,” said Kareem Ihmeidan, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of the Kogod Sustainability Review, who is also a candidate for a Master in Sustainability Management at the Kogod School of Business.

The Master in Sustainability Management program at Kogod School of Business is one of the few sustainability-specific programs housed in a business school. It is currently the only program of its kind in the nation that offers a fully online option. Since its launch more than 10 years ago, it has become the fastest-growing program at Kogod School of Business, with graduates going on to work in sustainability-related roles in the private, public, non-profit, and NGO sectors. The program offers the ability for students to focus on skills that leverage the school’s sustainability expertise and top-ranked strengths in public policy, international relations, environmental science, and law.

Kogod School of Business is one of the first business schools in the country to require sustainability management as a core class in its MBA program, and undergraduates at AU can specialize and/or minor in sustainability management.

“I am so proud of our Kogod students who have taken the initiative to develop this important publication,” said Kogod School of Business Professor David Bartlett. “It serves as a direct testament to the commitment and leadership that our program and business school cultivates in our students.”

As part of its ongoing mission to be a leader in sustainability efforts, Kogod School of Business also recently formed the Sustainability Advisory Council; comprised of more than two dozen business, non-profit, and union leaders with vast experience across the sustainability management space, the advisory council will share expertise and insights with the goal of further strengthening Kogod’s sustainability programs. In 2023, Kogod launched the Gamechangers in Sustainability speaker series featuring eight prominent sustainability business leaders.

Learn more about Kogod School of Business and the work it is doing to transform the business world of tomorrow here.

ABOUT KOGOD SUSTAINABILITY REVIEW:

The Kogod Sustainability Review is a student-run organization whose primary purpose is to publish a bi-annual journal of sustainability scholarship. The Kogod Sustainability Review provides cutting-edge sustainability scholarship on people, the planet, and prosperity in a rapidly changing world.

ABOUT KOGOD SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:

American University's Kogod School of Business, established in Washington, D.C., more than 60 years ago, aims to equip and empower its community to use business as a force for meaningful change. Kogod graduates are leaders on Wall Street and in the corporate world, but also work for non-profits, government agencies and social-service organizations. Washington, D.C., serves as a laboratory for learning through work, internships, and other forms of experiential education. Kogod is the oldest accredited business school in Washington, D.C. The school is accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), which represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide.

ABOUT AMERICAN UNIVERSITY:

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. AU’s faculty, students, staff, and alumni are changemakers who shape the future from sustainability to social justice to the sciences. Building on our 129-year history of education and research in the public interest, we say ‘Challenge Accepted’ to addressing the world’s pressing issues. Our Change Can’t Wait comprehensive campaign creates transformative educational opportunities, advances research with impact, and builds stronger communities.

---AU---