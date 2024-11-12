American University School of Communication Student Gabe Castro-Root is Selected for Exclusive Antarctic Expedition

Newswise — Washington, D.C., (November 12, 2024) – American University’s School of Communication (SOC) announced today that seasoned student journalist Gabe Castro-Root was selected to join an expedition to Antarctica where he will be reporting on the expedition. Castro-Root will join notable scientists and explorers such as William Shatner, journalist Ann Curry, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, ocean conservationist Celine Cousteau, and former NASA astronaut José Hernández.

This immersive expedition is made possible by FUTURE of SPACE, which aims to elevate young voices in journalism, inspire global dialogue, and foster cross-disciplinary partnerships for the future of our plant. Castro-Root was especially interested in this opportunity given his background in environmental reporting. His work has appeared in National Geographic, Bloomberg Law, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Charlotte Observer, and Sierra Magazine.

“I’m extremely excited to report from Antarctica and deeply grateful to Space2Sea and American University for offering me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. Castro-Root is a member of the Society of Environmental Journalists and the D.C. Science Writers Association and is a 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association scholar.

This expedition to the most remote part of our planet emphasizes the school’s commitment to providing students with unique learning opportunities that complement their coursework.

"We are immensely proud that AU's journalism program was selected to partner with Space2Sea on this incredible journey to the seventh continent. This opportunity speaks to the high quality of our students and faculty and represents SOC's expertise in science communication across journalism, filmmaking, and strategic communication. It also embodies our ongoing commitment to providing our students with experiential learning opportunities to propel their education and career," said Dr. Marnel Niles Goins, SOC Dean.

"We had more than two dozen outstanding students apply for this excellent opportunity. Gabe Castro-Root stood out as the top choice," Journalism Division Director Terry Bryant said. "Gabe will be a terrific journalist and ambassador reporting back to us aboard the Space2Sea voyage. We can't wait to see his great work!"

As an organization committed to figuring out ways humanity can work together to fight climate change, Space2Sea understands that journalism will be a central part in that effort.

Daniel Fox, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of FUTURE of SPACE, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Gabe Castro-Root aboard Space2Sea. His dedication to impactful storytelling and environmental awareness aligns with our mission to engage the next generation in the conservation of our planet. This is not just an expedition; it’s a journey that connects people to the Planet in profound ways that can create lasting impact.”

