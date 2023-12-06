Article title: GCN2 is required to maintain core body temperature in mice during acute cold

Authors: Jordan L. Levy, Emily T. Mirek, Esther M. Rodriguez, Brian Zalma, Jeffrey Burns, William O. Jonsson, Harini Sampath, Kirk A. Staschke, Ronald C. Wek, Tracy G. Anthony

From the authors: “This paper details the discovery that [general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2)] activation is required in both male and female mice to maintain core body temperature during acute cold exposure. The results point to a novel role for GCN2 in supporting adaptive thermogenesis via amino acid transport and actomyosin mechanics in brown adipose tissue.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.