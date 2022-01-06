Newswise — SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) and University of Utah Health (U of U Health) welcome Amit Maity, MD, PhD. Maity will serve as professor and chair of the department of radiation oncology for the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at University of Utah. Maity is a physician-scientist who currently serves as professor and executive vice chair of radiation oncology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine where he holds the Morton L. Kligerman, MD, Professorship.

Maity cares for patients with hematologic malignancies using radiation therapy, a type of treatment that delivers precise beams of energy to shrink or kill tumors within the body. His laboratory focuses on ways to improve the efficacy of radiation therapy through research in new therapeutics that may enhance the sensitivity of tumor cells to radiation.

“Dr. Maity is a national leader in his field,” said Michael L. Good, MD, CEO of University of Utah Health. “His expertise, experience, and leadership will help bring an already exceptional department to even greater heights in caring for our patients, advancing research, and training the next generation of clinicians and scientists.”

As chair, Maity will oversee all radiation oncology clinical care, research, and training programs at U of U Health. The department is located at Huntsman Cancer Institute, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West. The department provides radiation oncology care to adults and children in one of the largest services areas in the country, an area that includes Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming, and comprises 17 percent of the landmass of the continental United States. As home to the region’s first and only center for proton therapy among all other state-of-the-art radiation therapy modalities, the department is broadly recognized for expertise in medical physics with sophisticated technologies for precision-guided delivery of radiation therapy. Clinical trials evaluating new methods of radiation therapy for cancer patients is a priority of the department. A major focus of its clinical research efforts is evaluation of methods that reduce the number of radiation therapy doses required to treat a tumor, an effort to meet unique needs of HCI’s rural service area where many patients must travel significant distances for such treatment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Maity to Huntsman Cancer Institute,” said Sachin Apte, MD, chief clinical officer of HCI. “Approximately half of all cancer patients receive radiation therapy as part of their treatment. Radiation therapy is a critical area of focus for Huntsman Cancer Institute in terms of advancing compassionate, science-based medicine and training the next generation of radiation therapy care providers.”

Maity completed his medical degree at Boston University, followed by a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and then a residency in radiation oncology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He subsequently completed a PhD at the University of Pennsylvania and then pursued post-doctoral research training at Johns Hopkins University, and later leadership training at Harvard University.

“I am excited by the opportunity at University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute because of their commitment to exceptional patient-centered cancer care, and to cutting-edge research aimed at improving outcomes,” said Maity. “I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented teams there and helping them to achieve even more in our field.”

Maity begins his service on June 1, 2022. He succeeds Dennis Shrieve, MD, PhD, who has served as chair of the department since 2000. Shrieve will remain on staff where he will continue to care for cancer patients at HCI. “We are extremely grateful to Dr. Shrieve for his visionary leadership of the department of radiation oncology for over two decades, and for his continued service to cancer patients,” said Good. “Dr. Shrieve was instrumental in bringing new modalities, like stereotactic radiosurgery and proton therapy to Utah, and his leadership of the department has brought together a robust group of radiation oncologists, medical physicists, dosimetrists, technicians, administrative professionals and more who are united in advancing radiation therapy care for the benefit of cancer patients.”

###

About Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah is the official cancer center of Utah and the only National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West. The campus includes a state-of-the-art cancer specialty hospital, and two buildings dedicated to cancer research. HCI provides patient care, cancer screening, and education at community clinics and affiliate hospitals throughout the Mountain West. HCI is consistently recognized among the best cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Report. The region’s first proton therapy center opened in 2021 and a major hospital expansion is underway. HCI is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for staff, students, patients, and communities. Advancing cancer research discoveries and treatments to meet the needs of patients who live far away from a major medical center is a unique focus. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at HCI than at any other cancer center, including genes responsible for breast, ovarian, colon, head and neck cancers, and melanoma. HCI was founded by Jon M. and Karen Huntsman.