Newswise — AMITA Health and the University of Chicago Medicine have joined forces in a collaboration to jointly bring the South Side academic health system’s specialized cancer expertise, access to advanced therapies and innovative clinical trials, and greater cancer care options to Chicago’s North Side.

The new partnership, based at AMITA Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago (SJHC), which is located at 2900 N. Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park, includes radiation and medical oncology, as well as surgical oncology and research services. Patients can now be seen by UChicago Medicine oncology physicians at the SJHC campus.

This collaboration reinforces both organization’s commitment to quality and innovation and a shared vision of increasing access for patients and providing patients broadened access to academic cancer care.

“AMITA Health continually seeks to improve access to the best possible care and we are excited to begin this very important partnership with the University of Chicago Medicine,” said Elyse Forkosh-Cutler, chief strategy officer, AMITA Health. “By bringing University of Chicago Medicine cancer services to Chicago’s North Side, in partnership with AMITA Health, we will enhance patient access to academic-level oncology services for the patients and communities we are privileged to serve.”

UChicago Medicine is one of only two National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in Illinois, already serving as a destination for specialized cancer services, treatments, and technologies.

“This partnership underscores our shared values of providing high-quality care and innovative therapies, ensuring superior outcomes and increasing access to the complex care when patients need it,” said Audre Bagnall, chief strategy officer at UChicago Medicine. “We are pleased that this collaboration with AMITA Health allows us to bring our cancer care to patients on the North Side.”

About AMITA Health

AMITA Health (www.AMITAhealth.org) is a joint operating company formed by AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla., and St. Louis-based Ascension. AMITA Health is one of the largest health systems in Illinois, comprising 19 hospitals and more than 230 sites of care. The health system has 900 providers in its medical groups, more than 26,000 associates and 7,000 physician partners and serves over 6.6 million residents in the greater Chicagoland area.

About UChicago Medicine

The University of Chicago Medicine, with a history dating back to 1927, is one of the nation’s leading academic medical institutions. UChicago Medicine comprises the University of Chicago Medical Center, which offers a full range of primary and specialty care for adults and children through more than 40 institutes and centers; Ingalls Memorial, a community-based hospital and outpatient facility; a network of outpatient clinics and physician practices throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana; the Pritzker School of Medicine, one of the top medical schools in the nation; the University of Chicago Biological Sciences Division, with an affiliated 12 Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine.