Newswise — Christopher Amos, PhD, will join The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center on October 1, Yolanda Sanchez, PhD, announced. Sanchez leads the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center as Director and CEO.

Amos will serve as Associate Director for Population Sciences and Cancer Control at the UNM Cancer Center and will also serve as Director of the UNM Health Sciences Center (HSC) Data Science Initiative.

In his role as Associate Director for Cancer Control and Population Sciences, Dr Amos will assist in building the UNM Cancer Center’s research programs in cancer population sciences, cancer control, community engagement, cancer-relevant behavioral intervention, and cancer health disparities.

In his role as HSC Data Science Initiative Director, Amos will develop a cadre of data scientists, review current HSC policies, procedures and governance; develop a master’s level and other training plans; and develop a full vision, strategic plan, and aligned budget plan.

Amos joins UNM from Baylor College of Medicine, where he is a Professor and Chief of the Section of Epidemiology and Population Sciences. He also serves as Director of the Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and as Associate Director of Population and Quantitative Sciences at the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Amos holds a doctorate in Biometry from LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. His postdoctoral training included a fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, where he focused on family studies and environmental epidemiology.

Amos’ research focuses on the genetic epidemiology of cancer. His work has identified genetic factors that influence lung cancer risk and nicotine addiction, and he has published extensively on the genetic underpinnings of cancer. His work has contributed to personalized medical approaches to treating people with lung cancer.