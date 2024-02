Gynecologist Kimberly Kho, M.D.

is available to speak to the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, one of the health conditions recently disclosed by comedian Amy Schumer. It's an under-reported, under-discussed condition that affects 1 in 10 women – an estimated 176 million worldwide.

For more background, here’s Dr. Kho's blog: Breaking the silence on endometriosis.

