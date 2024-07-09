Amy Tsou, MD, MSc, Selected to Speak at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting

Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 9, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Amy Tsou, MD, MSc, as a plenary speaker at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, in Savannah, Georgia.

Dr. Tsou is an adjunct assistant professor of neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also the program director in the division of clinical research at the National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and maintains a clinical practice at the Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Her plenary session, titled, “The Ethics and Economics of High-Cost Medications: Present and Future,” will discuss key ethical concerns and challenges to distributive justice arising from high drug prices and the potential impact of this and other structural factors on healthcare delivery. She will discuss factors such as demands on physician’s time and burnout, healthcare financing, tradeoffs, and potential policy solutions.

