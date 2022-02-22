Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – The Biophysical Society is pleased to announce that Anđela Šarić, of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria), was honored as the winner of the Biophysical Journal Paper of the Year Award for 2021. This award recognizes the work of outstanding young investigators in biophysics. The winning paper is titled “Modelling Fibrillogenesis of Collagen-Mimetic Molecules.” The paper was published in Volume 119, Issue 9 of Biophysical Journal. Šarić was recognized at the Society’s 66th Annual Meeting in San Francisco, CA, where she presented her work as part of the Best of Biophysical Journal Symposium.

Šarić, in collaboration with her colleagues, used a simple analytical model to demonstrate that the emergent fibril pattern can be well predicted from the interactions of a single monomer with the field created by its neighboring molecules. Their findings could help address collagen remodeling in diseases and aging and guide the design of collagen scaffolds for biotechnological applications.

“This award honors the work of a young researcher publishing outstanding science in the Journal. The quality of this paper bodes well for the future of biophysics, and we are excited about all the discoveries that lie ahead for Anđela,” said Vasanthi Jayaraman, Editor-in-Chief. “We congratulate Dr. Šarić for this achievement and its potential impact on diseases and aging.”

The Biophysical Journal is the Biophysical Society's flagship journal which was first published in 1960 and has been published in partnership with Cell Press since 2009. The journal spans a wide range of subjects and disciplines that provide quantitative insight into fundamental problems at the molecular, cellular, systems, and whole-organism levels.

