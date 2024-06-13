Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — Internalization theory of Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) provides a paradigm in the international business field. Contemporary discussions consider MNEs as differentiated network with self-initiated subsidiaries. However, while moving away from pure hierarchy, internalization theory has not fully particularized the coordinating mechanism across MNEs’ networked subsidiaries. Accordingly, we propose a novel role of subsidiaries’ reputation within their MNEs. Based on primary data from subsidiaries’ perspective, our findings are threefold. First, we demonstrate that a subsidiary’s reputation within the MNE is a critical driver for subsidiary-specific advantages. Second, we examine how subsidiaries’ strategic actions can send signals to their headquarters and sister subsidiaries to build its reputation. Finally, along with the reputation-building process, we reveal the contingencies of subsidiaries’ autonomy and resources within the MNE. Our results show that internalization enables a differentiated network mechanism constituted by reputation, autonomy control, and resource allocation across MNEs’ networked subsidiaries.

Journal Link: Journal of Business Research

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Business Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Business Ethics Marketing
KEYWORDS
Subsidiaries Reputation Autonomy resource allocation Multinational Enterprises
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY