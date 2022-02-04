Newswise — All are invited to attend a special workshop “Green Chemistry and UN SDGs” organised by Green Chemistry & Sustainability Program, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, on Sunday 6 February 2022 from 8.00 PM. to 10.30 PM. via Zoom.



This workshop aims to understand how chemistry and specifically green chemistry can help in meeting the 17 UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).





Facilitators:

Professor Dr. Meghna Dilip : Professor and Chair of the Chemistry Department at Worcester State University, Worcester, MA, USA. Her current research interests primarily involve the use of ionic liquids towards greener separations. She has also contributed to the development of green chemistry education materials for use in the undergraduate curriculum.





Professor Dr. Supawan Tantayanon: Professor of Chemistry Department of Chulalongkorn University. Besides teaching and research, she paid much attention on chemical safety and security, green chemistry and sustainability, and small-scale chemistry technic.

Free registration before Friday 4 February 2022 at https://forms.gle/HkvgwkjhEarBbVX77



Join Zoom Meeting on Sunday 6 Feb 2022 from 8 pm. to 10:30 pm. (Thailand’s time)



https://chula.zoom.us/j/9777569553?pwd=ZlpxcFF6czdnOG94bDczaFYxcEthQT09&fbclid=IwAR11ExXLV5gndhz3jlNfEvj8CrrkXNv02SJ4ryupg0x6DCVbb5iMPO7Rwio#success



Meeting ID: 977 756 9553

Password: 130308