In the originally published version of this manuscript, the author Nikolaus D. Obholzer was incorrectly listed as Nikolaus P. Obholzer. Additionally, N.D.O.’s declaration of interests information was inadvertently omitted. To address this, the authors have now corrected the author’s name and included N.D.O.’s declaration of interests (“N.D.O. is a shareholder of Kronos Bio”). The authors apologize for the oversight and for any resulting confusion.