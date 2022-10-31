Highlights

In an analysis of data from the Framingham Heart Study, albuminuria (a marker of kidney disease) was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia.

Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent stroke but was associated with a higher risk of developing dementia.

Results from the study will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

Newswise — Orlando (November 3, 2022) — New research has demonstrated a link between kidney disease and the development of cognitive problems. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

The study relied on data from the population-based Framingham Heart Study. Among 2,738 participants without dementia, 187 (7%) had chronic kidney disease and 251 (9%) had albuminuria, a urinary marker of kidney disease. Albuminuria was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a 65% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease but was associated with a 51% higher risk of developing dementia.

“Our results highlight the importance of albuminuria as a cerebrovascular and cognitive risk factor and indicate that there may be additional shared disease mechanisms in the kidney and the brain beyond hypertension,” said corresponding author Dearbhla Kelly, MBBChBAO, MSc, DPhil, of St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, Ireland.

