Abstract

Newswise — The power sector and environment cordially affect each other throughout the economic growth journey of a developing country. It is high time to take care of the power demand, considering the environmental effects and the physical health of Indians. Power generation using renewable energy sources (RESs) can be a great alternative on behalf of the power sector in contributing to a cleaner environment. In this paper, a model has been developed to opt out the best energy-producing source for most polluted Indian states to combat hazardous air pollution. Multiple criteria, i.e., technical, economic, environmental, and resource availability factors and their sub-criteria, are considered to determine the best-suited RES. The priority of the energy source is established by using the analytic hierarchy process (AHP) to ascertain the relative value of different sub-attributes for the selected state. The findings indicate that, with priorities of 39.04% and 33.06%, respectively, photovoltaics (PV) predominates in Delhi and Haryana. The PV priority of 34.43% in Uttar Pradesh is in line with this trend. Punjab gives PV a 36.73% significance as well. Bihar prioritizes PV at 38.37%, mirroring Punjab's preferences. Tidal energy is given 51.80% priority in coastal Gujarat, whereas CSP is preferred by Rajasthan with 37.26% priority. For Maharashtra, tidal energy is the preference, with 33.70%. The primary goal behind this research is to plan and model a way out for the national electricity planners that aids in fulfilling the power demand in the most polluted Indian states without making a burden on the environment.