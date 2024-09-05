Newswise — By: Stephen Stone | Published: | 10:27 am

The United States has endured 30 mass killings in 2024, according to a database utilized by the Associated Press and USA Today.

Florida State University professor Emma Fridel is available to speak with reporters and provide analysis on the factors surrounding mass violence.

Fridel is a professor at the College of Criminology & Criminal Justice who studies violence and aggression with a focus on homicide, including school violence, homicide–suicide, serial and mass murder, and fatal officer-citizen encounters.

Her work includes co-authoring “Extreme Killing: Understanding Serial and Mass Murder.” Her research has also been published in “Criminology,” “Social Forces” and “Justice Quarterly.”

Fridel can be contacted by reporters at [email protected].