Research Alert

Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Anemia is prevalent in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and has been linked to impaired outcomes after the procedure. Few studies have evaluated the impact of anemia and new ischemic lesions post TAVR.

METHODS:

We prospectively enrolled 158 patients who received TAVR in our center. Anemia was defined according to the World Health Organization criteria as hemoglobin <12 g/dL in women and <13 g/dL in men. All patients underwent diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (DW-MRI) procedure before and within 4–7 days after TAVR.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

World Journal of Emergency Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY