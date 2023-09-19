Newswise — September 19, 2023 — Reflecting the need in anesthesiology to address diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Anesthesia & Analgesia has devoted its entire October 2023 issue to these topics. This official journal of the International Anesthesia Research Society is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

"The mission of Anesthesia & Analgesia states that the Journal exists for the benefit of current and future patients under the care of health care professionals engaged in the disciplines broadly related to anesthesiology," Paloma Toledo, MD, MPH, professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative Medicine and Pain Management at the University of Miami, Florida, and colleagues note in an introductory editorial. "We as a specialty cannot escape the reality that to fulfill this mission, we must also address DEI."

Furthering DEI work is part of the effort to eliminate healthcare disparities

The manuscripts selected for the special issue span a gamut. Some are descriptive, some identify potential solutions, and others describe what the authors are doing at their institutions or within a medical society to achieve meaningful change and progress in DEI. A sampling of topics:

Marching towards Utopia: Mentor–mentee relationship devoid of race or gender considerations

The Women in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology (WICTA) special interest group: What can the lessons of one anesthesiology affinity group tell us about how to build impactful professional communities?

Leading change and managing resistance for equity, diversity, and inclusivity in anesthesiology departments

Assuring the groundwork for success: mentorship, sponsorship, and allyship for practicing anesthesiologists

Perspectives on ethnic and language diversity and perioperative neurocognitive disorders

Championing the mom: the role of a mothers' support group in academic anesthesia practice

The anesthesiology physician–scientist pipeline: current status and recommendations for future growth—an initiative of the Anesthesia Research Council

So, you want to DEI? Ten practical tips for establishing sustainable change

Pro–con debate: Consideration of race, ethnicity, and gender is detrimental to successful mentorship

Systematic efforts to recruit diversity in a residency program and the impact on representation over 3 years

The themed edition is just one of several Anesthesia & Analgesia initiatives related to DEI

In a related effort, the staff and editorial board of Anesthesia & Analgesia recently evaluated the composition of the journal's editorial board. Befitting an international journal, nearly half the editors were born outside the United States. Editors' ages are equally distributed across early-, mid-, and late-career, and 28% are women, comparable to the percentage of women in anesthesiology.

Anesthesia & Analgesia intends to keep striving to ensure a diversity of perspectives and fair editorial and manuscript review processes, regardless of an author's gender, race, ethnicity, or country of origin. In keeping with that goal, at the 2023 annual meeting of the International Anesthesia Research Society the journal hosted its first peer review workshop, to train a greater range of anesthesiologists in the fundamentals of manuscript review. That effort is also expected to improve the diversity of the editorial board, because excellent peer reviewers are often invited to join the board.

The editorialists add, "Anesthesia & Analgesia will continue to publish articles related to DEI and conduct journal-sponsored programming to further our understanding of how DEI impacts the care we give, and the outcomes our patients experience."

Link to Article [ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: More Than Words ]

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

###

About Anesthesia & Analgesia

Anesthesia & Analgesia is "The Global Standard in Anesthesiology" and provides the practice-oriented, clinical research needed to keep current and provide optimal care to patients. Each monthly issue includes peer-reviewed articles on the latest advances in drugs, preoperative preparation, patient monitoring, pain management, pathophysiology, and many other timely topics.

About the International Anesthesia Research Society

The International Anesthesia Research Society (IARS) is a nonpolitical, not-for-profit medical society founded in 1922 to advance and support scientific research and education related to anesthesia, and to improve patient care through research. The IARS contributes more than $1 million annually to fund anesthesia research; provides a forum for anesthesiology leaders to share information and ideas; maintains a worldwide membership of physicians, health professionals in anesthesia-related practice, and physician residents and others with doctoral degrees; and sponsors the SmartTots initiative.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.