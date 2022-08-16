Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Jacqueline Bates, DNAP, CRNA, with the Clinical Instructor of the Year Award during its 2022 Annual Congress, August 12-16, in Chicago.

The Clinical Instructor of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the teaching of student registered nurse anesthetists in the clinical area. The award recognizes the individual's commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesia and to the advancement of educational standards that further the art and science of anesthesiology and result in high-quality patient care.

For more than 15 years Bates has been an adjunct professor and clinical educator of Gonzaga University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program. She also is a staff CRNA at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where she instructs medical students, nurse anesthesia students, and nurses in the characteristics and methods of administration of anesthetics, signs and symptoms of reactions and complications, and emergency measures to employ when necessary. In addition, she is on staff at Pullman Regional Hospital as well as an independent practitioner, delivering anesthesia care in digestive disease and eye disease centers.

“This award is an honor and a privilege,” Bates said. “I approach students and patients by reminding myself every day about the Four Agreements by Miguel Ruiz: Be impeccable with your word. Don’t take things personally – others’ comments about you are a reflection of themselves. Don’t make assumptions - no matter what you observe you never know the whole story and; always do your best.”

Bates “...is an ideal instructor for student registered nurse anesthetists (SRNAs),” according to her nomination. “In the clinical setting, Jackie stresses the importance of interprofessional communication and challenges the SRNAs to critically evaluate interventions based on current evidence. Her drive for evidence-based care and continuing education is demonstrated by her current enrollment in a doctoral completion program.”

Students praised Bates in her nomination. “Ms. Bates has contributed to the anesthesia curriculum on several accounts, mainly by providing neurology and obstetrics lectures. However, her dedication extends beyond the classroom.” Bates was also honored on two separate occasions as the Gonzaga University's Outstanding Clinical Instruction award recipient, the only provider in the last two decades to receive this award twice.

Bates is a former board member and vice president of the Washington Association of Nurse Anesthetists, where she also currently chairs its Continuing Education Committee.

Bates received her doctorate in nurse anesthesiology practice from Missouri State University in Springfield. She earned a master’s degree in nurse anesthesia from the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine and bachelor’s degree from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, as well as a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Washington State University in Pullman.