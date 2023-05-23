Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (May 23, 2023) – Ann Chuang, M.D., a highly skilled breast surgeon, has been appointed as the leader of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center's breast program. Located in Montclair, NJ, Dr. Chuang is dedicated to offering women in the Mountainside service area the most advanced diagnostic and treatment options for both benign and cancerous breast conditions.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Dr. Chuang stated, "I am thrilled to lead the breast program at Mountainside Medical Center. Our shared commitment to evidence-based medicine ensures the best possible outcomes for our patients."

As a fellowship-trained breast surgeon, Dr. Chuang holds board certification from the American Board of Breast Surgery. She specializes in breast health, benign breast disease, and breast cancer, demonstrating a profound interest in providing comprehensive care.

Dr. Chuang earned her Master of Biomedical Sciences and Master of Public Health degrees from Rutgers University, with a focus on Biostatistics. She then completed her Medical Degree at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Following her General Surgery residency at Nassau University Medical Center, she pursued a Breast Surgery Fellowship at Mount Sinai West, St. Luke’s, and Beth Israel. During this fellowship, she had the privilege of conducting cutting-edge research while performing innovative surgeries, including oncoplastic breast surgery, skin-sparing and nipple-sparing mastectomies, and hidden scar approaches.

The breast program at Mountainside Medical Center is committed to providing exceptional care within a pleasant and convenient setting. Every patient receives personalized attention and support from a multidisciplinary team of highly skilled physicians and healthcare professionals. To learn more about the breast program at Mountainside Medical Center, please click here.

