Ann Lagasse Elected to Chair of Board of Trustees

Boston, Ma., (July 9, 2019)--Ann Lagasse, principal at Oceans Havens, LLC of Newburyport, has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees at Joslin Diabetes Center, a Harvard Medical School affiliate. Ann is currently the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees and will succeed Jessica Hopfield, PhD as Chair.

Ann has been a longtime and dedicated supporter of Joslin. She and her husband Chuck are parents to two, now grown children, Megan Lagasse Washington and Charlie Lagasse. Megan and Charlie were both diagnosed in 1999 with type 1 diabetes.

“We at Joslin are thrilled with Ann becoming Chair of our Board of our Trustees. Ann has served the many years as a Trustee and is deeply committed to the success of the entire organization and all its missions. She will bring tremendous experience and enthusiasm to the position, as Joslin enters this new era in its remarkable history,” said Dr. Peter Amenta, President and CEO of Joslin Diabetes Center.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the board as we look to advance the mission of Joslin in this exciting period of new advances in patient care and research,” said Ann.

Ann also is a member of Joslin’s Board of Trustees Executive Committee and Patient and Family Advisory Council. She has served in leadership roles on education, chamber of commerce and hospital boards. Ann graduated from Regis College and received her MBA degree from Northeastern University.

Ann and her husband Chuck founded Ocean Havens, LLC, a real estate company that focuses on marina and upland acquisition, development and management in 2007. Prior to that Ann and her family spent 25 years acquiring, redeveloping and managing buildings and marinas in downtown Newburyport Massachusetts.

Ann was elected to serve a three-year term at the June Board of Trustees meeting.

About Joslin Diabetes Center

Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment and research. Joslin is dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes and ensuring that people with diabetes live long, healthy lives. We develop and disseminate innovative patient therapies and scientific discoveries throughout the world. Joslin is an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with