Newswise — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is proud to announce it has been awarded a sixth Magnet® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® for excellence in nursing services. Lurie Children’s continues to be among the top hospitals in the country, representing less than one percent of hospitals nationwide to have received Magnet® recognition six times. Lurie Children’s is the first hospital in Illinois and the first free-standing pediatric hospital in the United States to reach this milestone.

“This sixth Magnet® designation highlights our nurses' relentless determination to support our patients and their families. Their commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care has a transformative impact on the lives of the children we serve,” said Brian M. Stahulak, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer, & Chief Clinical Officer. “Our nursing team continues to set the standard, pushing the boundaries of excellence in pediatric nursing care.”

Since earning its first Magnet® recognition in 2001, Lurie Children’s has continuously advanced in its commitment to nursing excellence. The ANCC has progressively enhanced the rigor of the Magnet® evaluation, making Lurie Children’s consistent recognition a testament to the dedication and quality of its nursing team.

The ANCC, recognized as the leading credentialing body for nursing excellence in the United States, awards Magnet® status as the gold standard for nursing practice. This designation reflects an exceptional environment for professional nursing practice, characterized by strong nursing governance, a commitment to innovation and research, interprofessional collaboration, and engaged and empowered nursing professionals.

Hospitals achieving Magnet® status must sustain high standards, with a demonstrated ability to attract and retain top nursing talent. Research has shown that Magnet® hospitals provide a superior work environment for nurses, which is essential for delivering outstanding patient care.

“At Lurie Children’s, we are focused not only on attracting a world-class nursing team but on fostering an environment where they can thrive. Our nurses are inspirational leaders, committed to driving advancements in care and modeling excellence in innovation, accountability, and compassion,” added Stahulak.

Lurie Children’s is proud to celebrate this extraordinary achievement with its nursing staff and remains committed to nurturing the future of pediatric nursing.

About Lurie Children’s:

Lurie Children's employs more than 2,200 nurses, including over 400 Advanced Practice Providers. Nurses at Lurie Children's are committed to providing the highest standard of care based on the knowledge that children are constantly changing individuals who should be encouraged to reach their maximum potential growth and development. Click here to learn more about nursing at Lurie Children’s.

Lurie Children’s is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is the only independent, research-driven children’s hospital in Illinois and one of less than 30 nationally. Lurie Children’s is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. It is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.