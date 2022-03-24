Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 10 physicians and surgeons from 6 medical specialties affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine.

The following Anna Jaques Hospital faculty members are included on the magazine’s list:

Gastroenterology

Thomas C. Liu, MD

Bridget J. Seymour, MD

Hand Surgery

Eric Fu, MD

Internal Medicine

Kay A. Ficht, MD

Orthopedic Surgery

John Karbassi, MD

Steven Mattheos, MD

Bojan B. Zoric, MD

Otolaryngology

Daryl G. Colden, MD, FACS

Peter E. Seymour, MD

Radiation Oncology

Claire Fung, MD