Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 10 physicians and surgeons from 6 medical specialties affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine.
The following Anna Jaques Hospital faculty members are included on the magazine’s list:
Gastroenterology
Thomas C. Liu, MD
Bridget J. Seymour, MD
Hand Surgery
Eric Fu, MD
Internal Medicine
Kay A. Ficht, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
John Karbassi, MD
Steven Mattheos, MD
Bojan B. Zoric, MD
Otolaryngology
Daryl G. Colden, MD, FACS
Peter E. Seymour, MD
Radiation Oncology
Claire Fung, MD