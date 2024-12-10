Newswise — CHICAGO, IL (December 10, 2024) – Annals of Thoracic Surgery Short Reports (Annals Short Reports), The Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ peer-reviewed, open-access journal, has been accepted for indexing in PubMed Central,1 expanding its reach and impact within the global medical community. Beginning in early 2025, all articles that have been published in Annals Short Reports will be indexed and viewable and included in general search results on PubMed/MEDLINE.

Launched in spring 2022, Annals Short Reports offers a platform for short-form original research on clinical advances, surgical methods, emerging trends in adult acquired and congenital cardiovascular disease, thoracic surgery, cardiothoracic transplantation, mechanical circulatory support, perioperative medicine, and more. It is designed for easy and open sharing of data, results, and content.

“Being indexed is a significant achievement that further positions Annals Short Reports as a vital resource for surgeons and researchers worldwide,” said Joanna Chikwe, MD, Editor-in-Chief of STS Journals. “It accelerates our mission to ensure open access to high-quality, peer-reviewed research that drives innovations in cardiothoracic care.”

Annals Short Reports received 600 submissions in its first full calendar year (2023) and is on pace for 750 submissions in 2024. The journal has published more than 400 articles across eight electronic issues, attracting more than 240,000 page views or downloads.

With a balanced mix of original research, case reports, strong visuals, and technical papers, Annals Short Reports continues to meet the growing demand for concise, impactful scientific content. In addition to PubMed Central, the journal is indexed in the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). Indexing applications for Clarivate and Scopus are planned for early 2025, once the journal has reached two years of issue publication, when it could then obtain its first Impact Factor ranking.

###

About STS

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 7,800 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research, and advocacy.

1PubMed Central (PMC) is a free, searchable archive of open biomedical and life sciences journal literature at the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine (NIH/NLM). Content accepted for PMC indexation will appear in general PubMed/MEDLINE searches, and articles published in Annals Short Reports will be automatically deposited for PMC indexation at the time of publication and going back to its first issue. The PMC archive is accessed 4.4 million times per day on average, greatly expanding exposure for Annals Short Reports authors.