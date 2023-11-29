Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (November 29, 2023) — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the U.S., is pleased to announce recipients of its 2023 BioArt Awards. The BioArt Awards honor original, visually stunning photographs, illustrations, and videos that effectively communicate an important aspect of 21st-century biological and biomedical research.

“Every day, researchers in the life sciences create captivating art in their labs. From research studies on cancer, Alzheimer’s, and obesity to animal research, aging, and more, much of their research includes beautiful imagery that few outside the lab ever see,” says Mary-Ann Bjornsti, Professor and former Chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and President of FASEB. “It is our honor to give national recognition to the outstanding work and imagery created by this year’s recipients of the FASEB BioArt Awards.”

The 2023 award recipients are:

Fluorescence or Electron Microscopy Category

Leroy Veersteeg, Research Associate, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Other Life Science Images Category

Shashirekha Shamamandri Markandaiah, Manager of Laboratory Operations, Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA

Short Video Category

Parisa Nikeghbal, Graduate Student/Research Assistant, Pathology Department, University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, NM

Trainee/Early-career Category

Laurent Formery, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Biology, Stanford University, Pacific Grove, CA

Introduced in 2011, FASEB BioArt Awards are presented annually. The competition is open to all biological and biomedical researchers. Qualifying entries must be visually compelling images or videos produced during biological or biomedical science research activities (e.g., electron microscopy, fluorescent microscopy, medical/anatomical illustrations, x-ray crystallography, MRI, histology, gel electrophoresis, data visualizations, structural and pathway illustrations, etc.).

Each awardee received $500.

Learn more about FASEB BioArt Awards.

FASEB is comprised of 26 societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information.