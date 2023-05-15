 Wed, May 31, 2023

 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

 UCLA Covel Commons

 Directions and Parking

Newswise — UCLA Health Nursing and School of Nursing will host its 19th Annual Nursing Science and Innovation Conference on May 31 at the UCLA Covel Commons. This day-long conference will showcase science-based discoveries, best practices and processes, and policy development. This year’s conference theme is “Translating Research into Practice and Policy” – and will include addresses from two nationally recognized nurse scientists.

For more information on the conference and how to register, visit the website.

19th Annual Nursing Science and Innovation Conference

