The dark web is a haven of anonymity and enhanced security. In this secret place, notorious ransomware gangs like Clop, the group responsible for the MOVEit extortion attacks, showcase their exploits and exhibit sensitive data they have ruthlessly stolen to buy, sell and trade.

Tulane University cybersecurity expert Demetrice Rogers says the MOVEIt attacks sparked a renewed interest in the dangers of the dark web and its role in ransomware attacks, data breaches and other cyber threats that harm businesses and individuals.

“The dark web’s encrypted nature provides a veil of secrecy for those seeking to evade law enforcement and security agencies,” Rogers said. “Its anonymity allows hackers to operate with relative impunity, making it an attractive hub for illegal activities, cybercriminal enterprises and underground forums. Once an individual or a business’s information is listed on the dark web, it’s free game for anyone to use. Multiple parties could be using the same information simultaneously.”

