Presentation Title: Antenna Scientists – Magicians in the Era of Wireless Connectivity

Speaker: Professor Kwai Man Luk

Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves, City University of Hong Kong

Date: 17 March 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 1500 to 1630, HKT

Venue: Online via Zoom

Abstract:

Everybody is benefited by the blooming of wireless communications and sensing connectivity. One of the crucial components of all wireless devices is the antenna. However, modern antennas cannot be easily recognized as they can be made imbedded in devices or disguised in the environment. Significant advancement in antenna technologies has been contributed by numerous antenna scientists and engineers around the globe over the past few decades. Nowadays, antennas can be designed with small size, low profile, wide bandwidth, high efficiency, or high gain for different applications. In this talk, major milestones on the development of antennas for modern wireless connectivity will be reviewed. Specifically, operating principles, characteristics and application areas of microstrip antennas, dielectric resonator antennas, magneto-electric dipole antennas, dense dielectric patch antennas, water patch antennas, metasurface antennas that have been invented and developed at CityU will be described. Challenging issues in the future development of antennas for various applications will be discussed.

Biography:

Kwai Man Luk is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Science. He served as Head of Department of Electronic Engineering from 2004 – 2010 and Director of State Key Laboratory of Millimeter Waves from 2008 – 2013, at City University of Hong Kong. As a world authority in antenna research, he has published 4 books and 680 papers and delivered 80 invited talks. He was awarded 16 US and 10 PRC patents on novel antenna designs. He received the 2011 State Technological Invention Award (2nd Honor) of China, the 2017 IEEE Antennas and Propagation Society John Kraus Antenna Award, and the 2019 Ho Leung Ho Lee Prize for Science and Technology Progress.