AnteoTech marks its entry into the Assay Development market through the design of a high sensitivity COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. The test uses an AnteoBind™ activated Europium particle to enable the detection of low viral loads. AnteoTech is pleased to announce the expansion of its business to include Assay Development in addition to its existing Raw Material Supply business.

The Assay Development market represents a key value driver for AnteoTech, enabling it to leverage its proprietary binder AnteoBind™ in the rapidly growing Point of Care IVD market. AnteoTech can deliver high sensitivity and multiplexing solutions delivered by a team of highly skilled scientists. AnteoTech’s ISO13485 accreditation allows for superior assay development from design through to regulatory approval.

AnteoTech’s Point of Care assay development pipeline includes a Multiplex COVID-19 Flu A/B test and a multi biomarker Sepsis test. Both tests have completed proof of concept.