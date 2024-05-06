Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: P. aeruginosa tRNA-fMet halves secreted in outer membrane vesicles suppress lung inflammation in Cystic Fibrosis

Authors: Alix Ashare, Amanda B. Nymon, Bruce A. Stanton, Carolyn Roche, Deborah A. Hogan, Douglas J. Taatjes, Katja Koeppen, Roxanna Barnaby, Scott A. Gerber, Thomas H. Hampton, Zhongyou Li

From the authors: “The experiments in this report identify a novel mechanism, whereby tobramycin reduces inflammation in two models of [cystic fibrosis].”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, May 2024

