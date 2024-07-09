Newswise — Article title: Therapeutic alpha-1-microglobulin ameliorates kidney ischemia-reperfusion injury



Authors: Mikhail Burmakin, Peter S. Gilmour, Magnus Gram, Nelli Shushakova, Ruben M. Sandoval, Bruce A. Molitoris, Tobias E. Larsson



From the authors: “In summary, therapeutic delivery of [α-1-Microglobulin] (RMC-035) reduces kidney injury across a broad range of [ischemic reperfusion injury] models, consistent with its biodistribution profile and molecular functions. The present studies form the basis for the design and conduct of the ongoing clinical development of RMC-035 as a kidney-protective therapy in patients undergoing cardiac surgery.”



This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.