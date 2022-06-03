Article title: Potentiation of GABAergic synaptic transmission by diazepam acutely increases resting beat-to-beat blood pressure variability in young adults

Authors: André L. Teixeira, Massimo Nardone, Milena Samora, Igor A. Fernandes, Plinio S. Ramos, Jeann L. Sabino-Carvalho, Djalma R. Ricardo, Philip J. Millar, Lauro C. Vianna

From the authors: “The main novel finding of the current study is that, compared with placebo, diazepam acutely increased resting beat-to-beat blood pressure variability, which was accompanied by increases in beat-to-beat [cardiac output] and [total peripheral resistance] variability.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.