Newswise — (Rosemont, Ill. July 22, 2022) — The Sports Medicine Multicenter Research Grant was awarded to Beth E. Shubin Stein, MD, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Shital N. Parikh, MD, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Friday, July 15 for their JUPITER 4.0 project on patella instability, which received a historic $400,000 during the American Orthopaedic Society of Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs in recognition of the Society’s 50th Anniversary.

The JUPITER (Justifying Patellar Instability Treatment by Early Results) Group was established in 2017 as the first multicenter patellar instability study by Drs. Shubin Stein and Parikh. Twenty-six surgeons representing 12 sites across the country have prospectively enrolled over 1,500 subjects. All patients enrolled in JUPITER will be followed for 10 years after either operative or non-operative treatment to gain insight into treatment protocol modifications to help optimize outcomes.

“We are thrilled to award the historic AOSSM Multicenter Research Grant to Beth Shubin Stein, MD, and Shital Parikh, MD for their work on the JUPITER 4.0 project,” said AOSSM President Kurt P. Spindler, MD. “This award represents AOSSM’s commitment to research now and in the future.”

The Sports Medicine Multicenter Research Grant is a joint investment by AOSSM including members’ generous support of its Million Dollar Drive, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation, and The Aircast Foundation. For more information on the grant visit www.sportsmed.org/research/multicenter-research-grant.

###

